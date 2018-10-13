Turkish forces 'neutralize' 6 PKK terrorists in N.Iraq

+ ↺ − 16 px

Air operations carried out in northern Iraq's Zap region, says Turkish General Staff

At least six PKK terrorists were “neutralized” in air operations carried out in northern Iraq on Saturday, Anadolu Agency reports citing the Turkish military.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

In a statement, the Turkish General Staff said that the terrorists, preparing for an attack on Turkish bases, were “neutralized” by airstrikes carried out in the Zap region.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children.

