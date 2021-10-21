Turkish president confirms he will attend inauguration of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli international airport

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has confirmed that he will take part in the opening ceremony of the Fuzuli International Airport as part of his upcoming visit to Azerbaijan.

Speaking to reporters on the plane returning from a trip to Africa, Erdogan said he is not planning to come to Baku during the visit to Azerbaijan.

The Turkish leader said he will attend the opening of a number of infrastructure facilities in Azerbaijan.

News.Az