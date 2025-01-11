Türkiye appoints new Ambassador to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has approved the appointment of new ambassadors to various countries, including Azerbaijan, News.az reports citing Azertac .

The decision took effect on January 11 and was published in the Turkish government’s official gazette, Resmi Gazete.According to the decree, Birol Akgün has been appointed as Türkiye’s new ambassador to Azerbaijan.In addition, Türkiye has made changes to its diplomatic missions in five other countries: Germany, Jordan, the UAE, Mozambique, and Cuba.

News.Az