Türkiye restricts access to X, YouTube, and other platforms amid opposition rallies

Access to major online platforms, including X, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and WhatsApp, has been restricted in Türkiye, according to Netblocks, a global internet monitoring group.

The restrictions began around 20:45 GMT on Sunday, coinciding with calls from the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) for rallies after police set up barricades around its Istanbul headquarters, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Türkiye’s Freedom of Expression Association confirmed widespread throttling of bandwidth. The country’s Access Providers Union, tasked with implementing internet bans, has not yet commented.

