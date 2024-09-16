Türkiye's Bayraktar TB3 drone to begin tests from domestic aircraft carrier

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye’s new unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV), the Bayraktar TB3, is set to commence tests from the country’s first aircraft carrier soon.

The announcement was made by Baykar’s chairperson of the board and CTO Selcuk Bayraktar, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media. Bayraktar touched upon organizations of the competitions under Teknofest umbrella, saying they would continue in 11 different provinces this year.He also recalled that this year's main Teknofest event would be held in the southern province of Adana between Oct. 2 and Oct. 6, calling on all interested to join the country's largest technology and aviation event.Bayraktar, who stated that Türkiye's defense products are drawing attention, further said, "Our work on Bayraktar TB3 is currently ongoing. We have started the production of Türkiye's first unmanned combat aircraft Bayraktar Kızılelma, and our work to accelerate the production phase continues.""The prototype version of Bayraktar TB3 is preparing for its first flight. Hopefully, Bayraktar TB3 will soon begin its trials at TCG Anadolu," he added.TCG Anadolu is Türkiye's first multi-purpose LHD class amphibious assault and warship, commissioned last year.Bayraktar earlier hinted its newest drone would likely take off from TCG Anadolu within 2024.

