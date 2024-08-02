Türkiye sees growth in tourist flow from Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A total of 83,814 tourists from Azerbaijan visited Türkiye in June 2024, marking 13.05 percent year-on-year growth, the statement of the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism said.

The share of Azerbaijani citizens among foreigners who visited the fraternal country during the reporting month was 1.43 percent.At the same time, 418,290 Azerbaijanis visited Türkiye from January through June of 2024, an increase of 27.44 percent from the corresponding period in 2023.The share of Azerbaijani citizens among foreigners who visited the country in the first half of this year amounted to 1.93 percent.The statement pointed out that this June, Türkiye welcomed a whopping 6.8 million tourists, up 9.13 percent compared to the same month last year.Additionally, a total of 26.7 million tourists visited the country from January through June 2024, which is 13.91 percent more than in the same period last year.To note, a total of 75,474 tourists visited Türkiye from Azerbaijan in May 2024, marking a 30.39 percent increase compared to the same month in 2023.

News.Az