Türkiye’s President Erdogan to visit Azerbaijan

Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will pay a visit to Azerbaijan on June 13, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

Erdogan will once again start his foreign visits for the new presidential term by staying true to traditions. The president will visit the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on June 12, and Azerbaijan on June 13.

During the visit to Azerbaijan, Erdogan will meet with President Ilham Aliyev and the sides will convey messages of peace and stability in the Caucasus.

News.Az