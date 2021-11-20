TURKPA Secretary General: Azerbaijan’s victory in the Patriotic War caused rejoicing all over the Turkic world

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Azerbaijan’s victory in the Patriotic War had caused rejoicing all over the Turkic world,” said Secretary-General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-Speaking Countries (TURKPA) Mehmet Süreyya Er as he met with Speaker of the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova.

Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova underlined the intense importance that Azerbaijan attaches to furthering its relations with the international organizations and, in particular, with the TURKPA. She wished Mehmet Süreyya every success in his new office.

Noting the significance of the decisions that the organization makes for the Turkic World as a whole, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova shared her perspective about the work to be done in order that the goals stand before the TURKPA can be achieved. She also highlighted the activities undertaken during the Azerbaijani chairmanship of the Assembly and lauded the encouragement that the Turkic unity is receiving from it.

“We were in receipt of the political and moral support from Turkey, an important participant of the Turkic unity, in the course of the 44-day Patriotic War that was waged under the leadership of Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev last year. As the President of Azerbaijan has said, “there is no other example of such tight closeness between any two countries in the rest of the world”. The Azerbaijani people took the decoration of the President of Azerbaijan with the Supreme Order of the Turkic World during the 8th Summit Meeting of the Turkic Countries’ Co-operation Council as a high estimation of both the merits of the victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev and of Azerbaijan on behalf of the Unity,” Gafarova pointed out.

TURKPA Secretary General Mehmet Süreyya Er congratulated Azerbaijan on its victory in the Patriotic war. He hailed the contribution that Azerbaijan had made to the work of the TURKPA during its chairmanship of the organization. The Secretary-General thanked the Azerbaijani side for hosting the TURKPA International Secretariat HQ in Baku and for the amenities and arrangements on the Secretariat HQ premises. Mehmet Süreyya emphasized that the decisions made by the PA on the instance of Azerbaijan matter for the whole Turkic World, adding that he will spare no effort in his new office for the achievement of the common goals.

News.Az

News.Az