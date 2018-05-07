Yandex metrika counter

Two conscripts shot dead in three days in Armenian army

The body of conscript Levon Torosyan (born in 1999, Armavir) was found at around 07:30, on May 6 at a combat position of a military unit in Armenia’s north-east

Recall, earlier, on May 4, at around 01:10 the body of 20-year-old conscript Artyom Gasparyan was found at a combat position of a military unit in Armenia’s north-east. Artyom Gasparyan had also received a deadly wound in his head, epress reports.

Criminal cases were launched into both incidents under Article 110.1 of the RA Criminal Code (causing somebody to commit suicide).

