Two killed in car accident in Armenia’s Syunik

Two people died and four were injured in a road accident in Armenia's Syunik Province yesterday evening.

On November 20, at 22:53 local time, the 911 emergency hotline was reported a car accident had occurred in Ishkhanasar village.

A firefighting and rescue team left for the scene. It turned out that the car had gone off-road and turned sideways.

The driver and one passenger died on the spot, another four people, including three children, were taken to Sisian town hospital, News.am reported.

