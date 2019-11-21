Two killed in car accident in Armenia’s Syunik

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two people died and four were injured in a road accident in Armenia's Syunik Province yesterday evening.

On November 20, at 22:53 local time, the 911 emergency hotline was reported a car accident had occurred in Ishkhanasar village.



A firefighting and rescue team left for the scene. It turned out that the car had gone off-road and turned sideways.



The driver and one passenger died on the spot, another four people, including three children, were taken to Sisian town hospital, News.am reported.

News.Az

