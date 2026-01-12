Two-story house burns in Azerbaija’s Lankaran

+ ↺ − 16 px

A fire broke out in a two-story house in Cil village, Lankaran district, the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) reported.

The house, measuring 480 m² (240 m² per floor) with five rooms, sustained damage to its flammable structures, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Nearby buildings were safely protected, and firefighting teams successfully extinguished the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

