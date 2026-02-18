Uber wins sanctions ruling in abuse litigation

+ ↺ − 16 px

A U.S. federal judge has ordered a lawyer representing passengers in lawsuits against Uber to pay sanctions after improperly using confidential company information in other legal cases.

The ruling requires attorney Bret Stanley to pay Uber $30,000 for violating a protective order covering confidential materials obtained during legal discovery, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The case is linked to broader litigation in which passengers accuse Uber of failing to properly screen drivers and implement sufficient safety measures. Uber has denied wrongdoing, arguing that drivers are independent contractors rather than employees.

According to the court, the lawyer disclosed confidential information about Uber’s internal policies in unrelated lawsuits and to other attorneys. Uber argued the information was used to help build cases against the company.

The judge said the disclosures were improper but rejected Uber’s request for more than $168,000 in fees, ruling the amount was excessive. Additional legal fees may still be determined in a separate sanctions request.

Earlier this month, a jury ordered Uber to pay $8.5 million to a woman who said she was sexually assaulted by a driver.

