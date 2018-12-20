UEFA Europa League Hall of Fame Coming to Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Hall of Fame, a UEFA Europa League museum, will be set up in Baku between December 22 and January 7 as part of preparations for the final game scheduled for May 29, 2019, Trend reports referring to the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan.

The Hall of Fame (the museum dedicated to UEFA Europa League) will be assembled in front of the National Museum of Azerbaijani Literature named after Nizami Ganjavi and will consist of three parts. Guests wishing to attend the exhibition will be able to get detailed information about the event by registering at the information desk to be placed at the entrance.

Exhibits reflecting the history of the Europa League, such as signed football kits of the teams and players who participated in the final games in 2008-2018, official Europa League match balls, as well as signed match balls used in the final matches of the Europa League will be on display in the museum zone.

Moreover, special screens to be installed inside the museum will display unforgettable moments of the Europa League, goals netted in the final games and different interesting game episodes.

In the game and recreation area, guests will be offered a chance to participate in various entertaining programs and demonstrate their football knowledge and skills in interesting competitions.

In addition, autograph days with local football stars will be held at the museum. On these days, visitors will be able to become closely acquainted with footballers, get their autographs, and take photos with them.

The museum will be available to the public between 15:00 and 22:00 (GMT +4) every day from December 22 until January 7.

Access to the Hall of Fame (the museum dedicated to UEFA Europa League) will be free of charge.

On September 20, 2017, the UEFA Executive Committee decided to hold the 2019 UEFA Europa League Final in Baku Olympic Stadium.

