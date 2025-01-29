UK appoints new trade envoy to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

John Alderdice, member of the House of Lords of the UK Parliament, has been appointed as the country’s new trade envoy to Azerbaijan and Central Asia, News.Az reports, citing the UK Department for International Trade.

According to the department, a new ‘global growth team’ of UK Trade Envoys was appointed by the Trade Secretary on January 28 to drive UK exports and investment as the Government pulls every lever available to drive economic growth under its Plan for Change.The 32 parliamentarians, drawn from across the political spectrum, have been assigned target markets across six continents and tasked with identifying trade and investment opportunities for businesses and championing the UK as a destination of choice for investment in those markets.Alderdice is a politician from Northern Ireland who has held various influential positions. From 1998 through 2004, he was the Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

News.Az