Ukraine claims destruction of Russian drone parts warehouse

Russian forces have been using Shahed-based drones, designed by Iran, to attack Ukraine. Photo: Getty Images

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine's Defense Intelligence has claimed the destruction of a warehouse in the Russian special economic zone Alabuga, which contained parts for Shahed drones.

“There were 65 attack drone fuselages, as well as engines, navigation systems, thermal imaging cameras for the production of 400 Shahed-136 pieces in the room - everything was burnt,” the intelligence said, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media. The Ukrainian intelligence claimed that Russia’s losses caused by the destruction of the warehouse are estimated at $16 million.

News.Az