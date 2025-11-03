Ukraine says it hit Russia’s Saratov oil refinery overnight, causing fire

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian forces struck an oil refinery in Russia’s Saratov region overnight, igniting a fire at the facility, Ukraine’s military said on Monday.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the strike targeted the ELOU AVT-6 crude processing complex at the Saratov refinery. The refinery, one of the oldest in Russia, processed 4.8 million tons of crude as of 2023 and plays a role in supplying the Russian military, Ukrainian officials said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“On the night of November 3, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Saratov oil refinery. A hit on the facility and a fire in the area of the oil refining units were recorded,” the General Staff said in a statement.

The Commander of Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces, Robert Brovdi, also confirmed the strike, referring to the plant as a key component of Russia’s fuel infrastructure.

Ukrainian forces also reported strikes on Russian logistics sites in occupied Luhansk. Targets included a warehouse of material and technical supplies in Rozkishne and a fuel rail convoy in Dovzhansk.

“The Defense Forces are consistently implementing measures to strike critical elements of the military-industrial base of the terrorist state in order to deprive it of the ability to continue aggression,” the Ukrainian military said.

Russia did not immediately comment on the reports.

News.Az