Overnight Russian drone attack hits Mykolaiv, fire breaks out

A Russian Shahed drone attack early Monday sparked a fire in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv, regional governor Vitalii Kim confirmed.

The strike occurred around 2:30–3:30 AM Kyiv time, with officials warning residents of multiple waves of drones approaching from the south. Emergency crews were immediately deployed to the scene, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

“As a result of the Shahed attack, a fire broke out in the city. All emergency services are working,” Kim said in a 03:32 AM update.

Air raid alerts sounded across the region starting at 02:03 AM, followed by additional warnings of both drone and ballistic missile threats shortly before 4:00 AM.

The attack comes just two days after Russia launched an Iskander-M ballistic missile at Mykolaiv on November 1, killing one man and injuring up to 20 people, including two children. The strike damaged a gas station and several vehicles.

Earlier on October 16, Russia used guided aerial bombs against the city for the first time since the full-scale invasion began.

News.Az