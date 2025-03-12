Ukraine says Russian missile strike on grain vessel in Odesa kills four

A Russian missile attack on Tuesday hit a grain vessel in the Black Sea port of Odesa, resulting in the deaths of four individuals, according to Ukrainian authorities.

A ballistic missile struck the MJ Pinar bulk carrier that was loading wheat for Algeria, killing four Syrian nationals and injuring one other Syrian and a Ukrainian, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba said on Telegram, News.Az reports, citing Reuters

"Russia is attacking Ukraine's infrastructure, including ports, which are involved in ensuring the world's food security," Kuleba said.

Global grain merchant Louis Dreyfus Company said in an emailed statement that the vessel had been loading at its Brooklyn-Kiev terminal at Odesa port, with terminal infrastructure also damaged. LDC said its terminal employees were safe, with the dead among the crew of the chartered vessel. Kuleba said another vessel was also damaged, without giving further details. Ukraine, like Russia, is a major grain exporter. It has managed to re-establish large-scale maritime exports during the war, despite Russian strikes on ports.

