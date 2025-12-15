Ukraine strikes Belgorod energy facility, damage reported

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Ukrainian missile strike reportedly hit the Russian city of Belgorod late on December 14, causing “serious damage” to local infrastructure, according to Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.

Gladkov said emergency services are working to manage the aftermath but did not specify exact targets. Local reports indicate that the city’s “Luch” thermal power plant, which provides around 10% of Belgorod’s heat, was hit, leading to power outages in the area. Some nearby homes and apartment buildings also sustained damage. No casualties have been reported, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Belgorod, located just across the border from Ukraine’s Kharkiv Oblast, has been repeatedly targeted in Ukrainian strikes. These attacks often use High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) in response to Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

The Kyiv Independent has not independently verified these reports.

News.Az