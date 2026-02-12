Ukraine targets Russian military sites in overnight strikes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine has reportedly carried out overnight strikes on military-linked facilities in Russia’s Tambov and Volgograd regions, according to local authorities and independent media, in what appears to be part of Kyiv’s ongoing campaign to hit strategic targets deep inside Russian territory.

Reports say Ukrainian drones struck the JSC Progress Plant in Michurinsk, Tambov Oblast, during the night of February 11–12. The facility is known for producing high-tech aviation and missile control systems, as well as equipment used in the gas and oil sector. Local sources cited by the Telegram news channel Astra said the plant and nearby buildings were hit during the attack, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Tambov Oblast Governor Yevgeny Pervyshov confirmed that two people were injured and that several buildings and a grocery store were damaged. However, he did not provide details on the condition of the defense-related facility itself. Emergency and operational services were deployed to the site following the incident.

The plant has reportedly been targeted before, with previous strikes reported in June 2025 and December 2024. Michurinsk is located roughly 347 kilometers from Ukraine’s northeastern border, highlighting the growing range of Ukraine’s strike capabilities.

In a separate incident, authorities in Volgograd Oblast reported that a Defense Ministry-linked site in Kotluban caught fire after debris fell during what was described as a missile-related incident. Regional Governor Andrey Bocharov said there were no civilian injuries or damage to residential infrastructure. However, nearby residents were evacuated as a precaution due to the risk of explosions during firefighting operations.

Ukraine has increasingly targeted military and energy infrastructure inside Russia, arguing that such facilities help sustain Moscow’s war effort. Ukrainian officials have previously described energy sites as legitimate military targets due to their role in financing and supporting military operations.

The latest strikes come as fighting continues along multiple fronts, with both sides intensifying long-range attacks on infrastructure and military logistics. Damage assessments from the latest incidents are still ongoing, and the situation remains fluid as officials continue to release updates.

News.Az