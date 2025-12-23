Ukrainian drones hit major Russian petrochemical plant

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian drones reportedly struck the Stavrolen petrochemical plant in Russia’s Stavropol Krai overnight, triggering a fire at one of the country’s key industrial facilities.

The alleged strike occurred late on December 22 in the city of Budyonnovsk. Videos and photos shared on social media by residents appear to show large flames rising from the direction of the Stavrolen plant, although the footage has not been independently verified, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Stavrolen is one of Russia’s largest petrochemical enterprises and a subsidiary of energy giant Lukoil. The facility produces a range of petrochemical products, including polyethylene, polypropylene, benzene, and other materials critical to industrial supply chains.

Ukraine’s General Staff has previously stated that the plant is also involved in producing components used for Russian military equipment, including drone parts, composite materials, insulation, and seals.

Neither Ukraine’s military nor Russian authorities have officially confirmed the strike so far, and the full extent of the damage remains unclear. It was unable to independently verify the reports.

Ahead of the reported explosions, Stavropol Krai Governor Vladimir Vladimirov warned residents of a potential drone threat in the region.

The incident comes amid Kyiv’s intensified campaign of long-range drone attacks targeting Russian military and industrial infrastructure. Ukrainian forces have increasingly focused on oil, gas, and petrochemical facilities, which are seen as key sources of revenue supporting Russia’s war effort.

The Stavrolen plant is located roughly 500 kilometers (310 miles) from Ukraine’s eastern border and has previously been targeted. In November, Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces confirmed a “successful fire attack” on the facility.

The story is developing, and further details are expected as more information becomes available.

News.Az