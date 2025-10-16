Ukrainian forces hit Russia’s Saratov oil refinery overnight again

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian Defense Forces struck Russia’s Saratov oil refinery overnight, marking the latest in a series of attacks on one of the country’s key fuel production facilities that supply its armed forces, according to Ukraine’s General Staff and Special Operations Forces.

“On the night of October 16, 2025, Ukraine's Defense Forces struck the Saratov oil refinery in Russia's Saratov region,” the General Staff said in a statement. The refinery, one of Russia’s oldest oil-processing plants, refined 4.8 million tons of oil in 2023 and plays a significant role in meeting the needs of Russia’s military, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

The Ukrainian military said the strikes are part of a broader strategy to target critical elements of Russia’s military-industrial base in order to weaken its ability to sustain its war against Ukraine.

The Special Operations Forces (SOF) confirmed that their units also took part in the overnight strike. The refinery, part of Rosneft’s corporate structure, was previously hit by Ukrainian forces exactly one month earlier, on September 16, 2025.

“The Special Operations Forces continue to carry out asymmetric actions aimed at stopping the enemy,” the SOF statement read.

This latest strike is at least the third attack on the Saratov oil refinery in recent months. On August 10, Ukrainian drones hit the facility, causing explosions and a fire that forced Rosneft to temporarily suspend operations. Another drone attack followed on September 16, also resulting in fires and damage.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the Saratov refinery produces more than 20 types of petroleum products, including gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil, bitumen, and technical sulfur — making it a strategically important target for Ukraine’s ongoing campaign to disrupt Russia’s war logistics.

News.Az