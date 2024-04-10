Yandex metrika counter

US ambassador to Azerbaijan extends Eid greetings

  • Society
  • Share
US ambassador to Azerbaijan extends Eid greetings

US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby extended his congratulations on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, News.Az reports.

“I send my warmest wishes and congratulations at the end of Ramadan.  May all who are celebrating enjoy friendship, prosperity, good health, and peace. Eid Mubarak!”, the US Embassy in Baku said on X, citing Ambassador Libby.

News about - US ambassador to Azerbaijan extends Eid greetings


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      