US and Denmark may revisit Greenland defense deal

The United States and Denmark are considering a review of their long-standing defense agreement on Greenland as Washington signals growing strategic interest in the Arctic island.

A European official said NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is confident a revised agreement could be reached. US officials are also privately discussing possible changes to the 1951 defense pact between the United States, Denmark and Greenland, including provisions that could limit Chinese investment on the island, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

European officials told they are concerned that recent NATO military exercises involving Danish and other allied troops could irritate US President Donald Trump and prompt faster unilateral action by Washington.

The report adds that US confidence has increased following recent American military operations abroad, reinforcing Trump’s broader vision of US dominance in the Western Hemisphere.

Tensions over Greenland have grown in recent months. Earlier this year, Trump claimed Denmark could not adequately defend the island and did not rule out using economic or military pressure to establish US control over Greenland. He has also announced new tariffs on several European countries, including Denmark, set to take effect in the coming months.

