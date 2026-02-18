US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks conclude in Geneva

+ ↺ − 16 px

The third round of trilateral peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, brokered by the United States, ended in Geneva on Wednesday after nearly two hours of discussions.

The talks were mediated by US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The meeting comes one week ahead of the fourth anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine war, as hostilities continue on the ground.

The Russian delegation was led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, replacing senior military officials who headed earlier rounds in Abu Dhabi. Ukraine’s delegation was headed by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov.

Speaking to Russian media after the meeting, Medinsky described the talks as “difficult, but businesslike,” confirming that discussions lasted about two hours and that another meeting would take place soon.

Umerov characterized the negotiations as “intensive and substantive.” In a statement, he thanked US mediators for ensuring continuity in the process and expressed appreciation to Switzerland for hosting the talks.

According to Umerov, Ukraine’s delegation worked on both political and military tracks, discussing security parameters and potential mechanisms for implementing future decisions. He said some issues were clarified, while others require further coordination.

“This is complex work that requires agreement by all parties and time. There is progress, but no details at this stage,” Umerov noted, adding that the next step would be to reach sufficient alignment to present proposals to the presidents. “Our task is to prepare a real, not a formal, foundation for this.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later told journalists that progress had been made on military issues, particularly regarding monitoring a potential ceasefire. However, he acknowledged that political positions between the two sides remain divergent.

The Geneva talks follow two earlier rounds held in Abu Dhabi on Jan. 23-24 and Feb. 4-5. The second meeting led to the first prisoner exchange between Moscow and Kyiv since October of last year.

News.Az