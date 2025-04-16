US conducts airstrikes on over 50 Houthi targets in Yemen

The United States has carried out extensive airstrikes against Houthi targets across Yemen on Wednesday.

U.S. aircraft reportedly struck more than 50 Houthi sites across multiple provinces in the north, center and west of Yemen, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Houthis did not disclose the number of casualties as a result of the U.S. airstrikes, vowing that the U.S. attacks "will not go unanswered."

The group said it will continue to attack vessels with links to Israel or the United States.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported Tuesday night that a vessel approximately 100 nautical miles east of Aden was pursued by armed individuals in multiple small craft for about two hours, with shots fired during the encounter.

"The Master altered course towards the Yemeni coastline and the small craft subsequently left the vicinity. All crew are safe and well," the UKMTO statement said, adding, "The vessel is proceeding to its next port of call."

This marks the first such incident reported by UKMTO in the area in several months.

