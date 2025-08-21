+ ↺ − 16 px

For the first time since 2008, the United States has declined to join a UN Security Council statement condemning Russia for its actions during the conflict in Georgia, Kommersant reported.

The joint declaration, issued by European Security Council members — the United Kingdom, France, Slovenia, Denmark, and Greece — reaffirmed support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, citing the ongoing presence of Russian troops in Abkhazia and South Ossetia, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

Russian Acting Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky criticized the statement, saying, “Those who oppose this process are interested in turning Georgia into a pawn solely for their own geopolitical interests.”

The conflict erupted on August 8, 2008, when Georgia launched a military operation in South Ossetia. Russia intervened to protect residents, many of whom held Russian citizenship, and its peacekeepers stationed there since 1992. The five-day conflict left more than 1,000 people dead, including 72 Russian servicemen. On August 26, 2008, Russia recognized the independence of South Ossetia and Abkhazia, former autonomous regions of Georgia.

