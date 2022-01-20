US embassy remembers martyrs of “Black January” tragedy

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US Embassy in Azerbaijan extended condolences over the 32nd anniversary of the January 20 tragedy, News.Az reports.

“Today, we join Azerbaijanis with mourning and acknowledging those lost," US Embassy in Azerbaijan said on the 32nd anniversary of the January 20 tragedy,” the embassy wrote on Facebook.

“We remember the terrible toll inflicted on populations when foreign forces enter a country and take up arms against civilians in the name of quelling unrest," the embassy added.

News.Az