US officials and public figures set to visit Azerbaijan

A number of US public and political figures are scheduled to visit Azerbaijan, according to US Chargé d'Affaires in Azerbaijan Amy Carlon, who made the announcement during a meeting with Ramin Mammadov, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations, News.Az reports, citing Report.

Carlon said US-Azerbaijan relations are expected to develop more dynamically next year, with visits by several public and political figures already planned.


