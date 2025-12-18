US officials and public figures set to visit Azerbaijan
A number of US public and political figures are scheduled to visit Azerbaijan, according to US Chargé d'Affaires in Azerbaijan Amy Carlon, who made the announcement during a meeting with Ramin Mammadov, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations, News.Az reports, citing Report.
Carlon said US-Azerbaijan relations are expected to develop more dynamically next year, with visits by several public and political figures already planned.