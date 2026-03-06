U.S. stands with Azerbaijan after Iranian strikes on Nakhchivan
AI-generated photo
The U.S. has expressed support for Azerbaijan following Iranian attacks on Nakhchivan.
"The United States condemns the March 5 Iranian drone strikes on Nakhchivan and stands in full solidarity with the people of Azerbaijan," the embassy said in a post on X, News.Az reports.
RECOMMENDED STORIES
The US Embassy in Baku is closely assessing the situation as it evolves and wishes a speedy recovery to those who were injured in the attack," said the post.
By Ulviyya Salmanli