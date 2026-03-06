Yandex metrika counter

U.S. stands with Azerbaijan after Iranian strikes on Nakhchivan

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
U.S. stands with Azerbaijan after Iranian strikes on Nakhchivan
AI-generated photo

The U.S. has expressed support for Azerbaijan following Iranian attacks on Nakhchivan.

"The United States condemns the March 5 Iranian drone strikes on Nakhchivan and stands in full solidarity with the people of Azerbaijan," the embassy said in a post on X, News.Az reports.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

The US Embassy in Baku is closely assessing the situation as it evolves and wishes a speedy recovery to those who were injured in the attack," said the post.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      