U.S. stands with Azerbaijan after Iranian strikes on Nakhchivan

The U.S. has expressed support for Azerbaijan following Iranian attacks on Nakhchivan.

"The United States condemns the March 5 Iranian drone strikes on Nakhchivan and stands in full solidarity with the people of Azerbaijan," the embassy said in a post on X, News.Az reports.

The US Embassy in Baku is closely assessing the situation as it evolves and wishes a speedy recovery to those who were injured in the attack," said the post.

News.Az