Western Azerbaijan Community deplores anti-Azerbaijani activities of some forces

+ ↺ − 16 px

As COP29 approaches, the notorious anti-Azerbaijani forces have stepped up their attacks on Azerbaijan under the pretext of “human rights,” the Western Azerbaijan Community said in a statement on Monday.

“If Freedom House, Human Rights Watch and other organizations closely linked to the Armenian lobby tried to hide their pro-Armenian motives before, they are now doing so openly,” the Community noted, News.Az reports.“These attacks are carried out by employees of these organizations of Armenian origin. At the same time, these organizations support all attacks by other Armenian activists with racist thinking. The latest example of this is Freedom House’s endorsement of a slanderous article published in Newsweek by Armenian nationalist Sheila Pailan,” it added.The Community strongly condemned these attacks and called on the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), where Pailan works, to take the necessary measures against her.

News.Az