What are the resignations in the Ukrainian government?
In the evening, significant changes occurred within the Ukrainian government amid complex political events . The Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Ruslan Stefanchuk, announced that several key ministers had submitted their resignation letters to the parliament. Among those resigning are the head of the Ministry of Strategic Industries, Oleksandr Kamyshin, the Minister of Justice, Denys Maliuska, the Minister of Ecology, Ruslan Strilets, and the head of the State Property Fund, Vitaliy Koval. All resignation letters will be considered at one of the upcoming plenary sessions.
Denys Maliuska, who has held the position of Minister of Justice since August 29, 2019, is a member of the presidential party "Servant of the People." Ukrainian media, including "Dzerkalo Tyzhnia," reported back in mid-July that he had submitted his resignation letter. Oleksandr Kamyshin became the Minister for Strategic Industries in March 2023; before that, he was the head of "Ukrzaliznytsia" (Ukrainian Railways). Ruslan Strilets, who has served as the Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine since April 2022, was acting head of the ministry from November 2021 and previously worked in the administration of the Dnipropetrovsk region.
These resignations are not the first significant changes in the Ukrainian government in recent months. In May, the Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction and Minister of Community and Territorial Development, Oleksandr Kubrakov, left his post. According to the publication "Strana," Kubrakov's resignation was linked to damage to several energy facilities for which his ministry was responsible. In June, the head of the Ukrainian Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development, Mustafa Nayyem, also resigned, known for being one of the initiators of the Euromaidan in 2013. Nayyem stated that he was resigning "due to systemic obstacles that no longer allow for the effective execution of his duties."
These developments underscore the tense political situation in Ukraine and the need for rapid adaptation to new challenges. The question of how these changes will affect the future course of the Ukrainian government remains open, and observers will be closely watching the situation's evolution.
