Why is Azerbaijan holding early elections before COP29?
By Sabina AlizadeThe ruling New Azerbaijan party (YAP) has tabled a proposal to dissolve the country's National Assembly and hold a snap parliamentary election to avoid overlapping with the COP29 international environmental summit to be held in Azerbaijan in November this year. This proposal was made at a meeting of the party's governing council on June 20, and recommended for approval by President Ilham Aliyev.
According to Article 84 of the Constitution of Azerbaijan, parliamentary elections in the country are held on the first Sunday of November every five years. However, anticipating potential organizational difficulties and given that the election and COP29 coincide in time, it was proposed to hold the election two months earlier in order to ensure that it is held effectively.
If President Ilham Aliyev approves the proposal, a snap parliamentary election could be scheduled for early September this year. The New Azerbaijan party argues that an early election is necessary to ensure the uninterrupted functioning of state institutions during the international environmental forum and to prevent any potential organizational difficulties.
While analyzing the current political situation, it should be noted that the decision to hold a snap election also contributes to the strengthening of domestic political stability and demonstrates the country's readiness to actively participate in international events, especially in matters related to environmental safety and climate change. This, in turn, may enhance Azerbaijan's standing as a country actively participating in global environmental initiatives.
In an interview with News.Az, MP Jeyhun Mammadov emphasized the strategic importance of the decision to hold a snap election. He noted that such actions are necessary to renew the parliament so that it can effectively respond to new challenges and requirements, as well as to ensure stability during international events. Mammadov also expressed confidence that the new composition of the parliament would be better adapted to address current and future tasks.
MP Javid Osmanov, commenting on the upcoming changes, mentioned that an early election is dictated by the need to avoid organizational and logistical problems that could arise from conducting a major international event and a national election simultaneously. Osmanov noted that this step would allow Azerbaijan to better prepare for COP29 while ensuring the continuous operation of the legislative body.
These comments reflect the lawmakers' awareness of the importance of harmoniously organizing domestic political and international events, contributing to the domestic stabilization and strengthening of the country's international image. Additionally, this step may encourage citizens to take a more active part in the country's political life, as a snap election often generates increased public interest and contributes to a higher voter turnout. This leads to broader discussion and consideration of important national and international issues.
In this context, preparations for COP29 not only require organizational readiness but also provide an opportunity for the country to reaffirm its commitments concerning sustainable development and environmental responsibility to the international community. Holding an election in the lead-up to such a significant event can also emphasize Azerbaijan's strategic orientation towards strengthening its democratic institutions and improving interaction with civil society, which is important for the further development of the country on the international stage.
Thus, the upcoming snap parliamentary election and preparations for the COP29 international environmental summit represent significant steps for Azerbaijan in strengthening its international status and domestic political stability and underscoring the country's commitment to development and progress in key areas of the contemporary global agenda.