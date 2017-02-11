Zakir Hasanov holds consultation at Central Command Post of Armed Forces

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov on Saturday held an official consultation at the Central Command Post of the Armed Forces.

The meeting was attended by deputy ministers, commanders of the Armed Forces, heads of departments, etc. and was also joined by commanders of military units located at the front line via video connection, APA reports.

The Minister informed the personnel of the instructions of the President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, analyzing the situation at the front line and touching on the challenges ahead.

Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov gave instructions to commanders of all categories to strengthen the service and combat activity of the personnel, especially those serving at the front line.

The minister emphasized the importance of instilling in the personnel exceptional loyalty to the homeland, state, and Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

The minister also gave his instructions to the participants to keep constant track of the enemy’s activities at the front line, maintain control along the entire line of contact, and take appropriate retaliatory action against any provocation by the adversary.

News.Az

News.Az