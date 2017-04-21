Zarif: US not living up to both letter, spirit of nuclear deal

The United States has so far failed to act in accordance with both the letter and spirit of the nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers, says Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, IRNA reported.

“We will see if US prepared to live up to letter of JCPOA let alone spirit,” Zarif wrote in a tweet on Friday.

“Should I use my highlighter again?” the Iranian Foreign Minister said, trying to refer to the US failure to fulfill its JCPOA commitments.

US President Donald Trump in a joint press conference with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni on Thursday alleged that the Islamic Republic of Iran has failed to “live up to the spirit” of the 2015 nuclear agreement known also as the joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

