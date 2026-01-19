Zelensky appoints new Deputy Commander for Air Force Air Defense

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky provided an update on the briefing held by Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov on January 19, 2026.

According to Zelensky, the meeting focused on personnel decisions aimed at "strengthening our defense," News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"Among other things (agreed – ed.) is the candidacy of the new deputy commander of the Ukrainian Air Forces, who will oversee the short-range air defense system," Zelensky said.

“The second point is that an audit of the supply of weapons and the necessary equipment to the troops is ongoing. A guaranteed number of drones must be available for every combat brigade,” he added.

The third item, the president said, is the continued development of a system for technological battlefield control and the actual destruction of Russian forces. He defined the launch of tools for “the most rapid analysis of each enemy strike, and each of our combat operations.”

The Verkhovna Rada supported the appointment of Mykhailo Fedorov as defense minister on January 14. After the appointment, the president named the main priorities of his work: the Ministry of Defense should establish a basic level of drone provisioning for the combat brigades and conduct an audit of defense funding.

