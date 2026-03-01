Protesters attack the U.S. Consulate in Karachi - VIDEO
Protesters are attacking the U.S. Consulate in Karachi, Pakistan
Protests turned violent near the US Consulate on Karachi’s Mai Kolachi Road on Sunday, News.Az reports.
According to a statement by the Edhi Rescue service, law enforcement personnel resorted to teargas shelling and baton-charging to control the situation, resulting in “injuries to several” people.
An Edhi ambulance took the injured to Civil Hospital Karachi.
The protests follow the assassination of Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Saturday’s coordinated US-Israeli airstrikes on Tehran.
Khamenei became Iran’s highest authority in 1989, following the death of the Islamic Republic’s founder, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. He ruled the country for over 30 years.
By Faig Mahmudov