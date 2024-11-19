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Pistorius
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Germany benefits from its military support for Ukraine, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Tuesday.29 Apr 2026-13:13
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Germany has unveiled an ambitious new military strategy aiming to build the strongest conventional army in Europe by 2039, in a major shift designed to deter potential threats from Russia.22 Apr 2026-12:59
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German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius plans to order an additional 15 F-35 fighter jets from U.S. manufacturer Lockheed Martin.20 Oct 2025-11:25
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Germany’s Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has warned that Russian satellites are shadowing German and allied satellites, raising concerns about potential threats in space.25 Sep 2025-16:41
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Germany is in discussions to purchase U.S.-made Patriot air defense systems for Ukraine, aiming to fill the gap left by Washington's recent pause in weapons shipments, including 30 Patriot missiles, due to low stockpiles.04 Jul 2025-16:35
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On the morning of 12 June, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius arrived in Kyiv to discuss further military aid to Ukraine with its government officials.12 Jun 2025-11:45
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German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius on Thursday called for a unified European defense strategy, urging increased military spending and deeper EU coordination.27 Mar 2025-18:21
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German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has arrived in Kyiv, Ukraine for an unannounced visit, News.Az reports, citing N-tv channel.14 Jan 2025-12:09
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German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has said damage to two undersea cables in the Baltic Sea looks like an act of sabotage and a "hybrid action", without knowing who is to blame, News.az reports citing BBC .19 Nov 2024-22:43
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