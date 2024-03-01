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Rankings
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Yale Law School has lost its long-held position as the top law school in the United States, marking the first time in 36 years it has not ranked No. 1.07 Apr 2026-15:47
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Azerbaijan Technical University (AzTU) has reached a significant milestone in international rankings, securing a position in the 701–750 range for Computer Science and Information Systems in the "QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026."26 Mar 2026-20:02
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Rohit Sharma made history by becoming the oldest Indian cricketer to reach the top spot in the ICC ODI batting rankings.29 Oct 2025-13:56
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The global arms market is undergoing a quiet but profound transformation, and South Korea is rapidly emerging as one of its most dynamic new players. While China has long been considered Asia’s dominant exporter of military technology, Seoul’s ambitions to climb to the fourth position globally signal a shift in both industrial capacity and geopolitical influence.23 Oct 2025-08:23
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Azerbaijan has moved up in the ranking of the world’s most innovative countries, according to the latest report by the World Intellectual Property Organization’s Global Innovation Index (GII) 2025.16 Sep 2025-20:36
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The cryptocurrency market is getting hot as ranking shifts put top tokens under scrutiny. Cardano, Dogecoin, and Hyperliquid are all showing mixed momentum, with newer cryptocurrencies like Remittix (RTX) at $0.0969 per token moving to the forefront.01 Sep 2025-19:15
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Qarabag FK’s 1–0 win over Ireland’s Shelbourne in European competition has earned Azerbaijan 0.250 points in the UEFA country coefficient rankings, pushing the nation’s total to 18.375 points. With this result, Azerbaijan has climbed from 29th to 28th place, moving ahead of Russia, which currently holds 18.299 points.31 Jul 2025-09:22
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In recent years, Azerbaijan has made consistent strides in strengthening its position in the global academic landscape.01 Jul 2025-09:42
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Ohio State losing to Michigan changed the top of the College Football Playoff bracket, but Miami losing at Syracuse could be equally as impactful at the bottom, News.az reports citing ESPN .04 Dec 2024-03:22
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Azerbaijan has surpassed Russia in the UEFA ranking.02 Aug 2024-12:15
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