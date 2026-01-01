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Trump-xi Meeting
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Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged the United States and Iran to settle their disagreements, including the nuclear issue, through dialogue and negotiations, in the wake of US President Donald Trump’s recent state visit to China.15 May 2026-19:24
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Editor’s note: Moses Becker is a special political commentator for News.Az. He holds a PhD in political science and specialises in inter-ethnic and inter-religious relations. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the position of News.Az.15 May 2026-11:00
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The Indian rupee is expected to remain under pressure as global oil prices stay elevated due to the ongoing Iran-related conflict and uncertainty surrounding international energy supplies. The currency has hovered near record lows against the U.S. dollar as traders and investors closely monitor geopolitical developments linked to the Middle East, particularly discussions involving U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.14 May 2026-07:14
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US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have now begun their bilateral meeting, in which they are expected to discuss a wide range of thorny topics including trade and tech.14 May 2026-07:10
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The meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing has become one of the most closely watched geopolitical events of 2026 because it comes at a time when relations between the world’s two largest powers remain deeply complicated, economically interconnected and strategically competitive at the same time.14 May 2026-07:02
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Editor’s note: Seymur Mammadov is a special commentator for News.Az and the director of the international expert club EurAsiaAz. The article reflects the author’s personal opinion and does not necessarily represent the views of News.Az.04 May 2026-14:20
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The second preparatory meeting for negotiations between Lebanon and Israel began Thursday at the White House, with sources accompanying the Lebanese delegation indicating that US President Donald Trump is expected to join shortly.24 Apr 2026-01:49
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First Lady Melania Trump is set to become the first spouse of a world leader to chair a United Nations Security Council meeting, despite her husband's ongoing criticisms of Iran.02 Mar 2026-20:21
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