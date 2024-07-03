UN reaffirms commitment to backing Azerbaijan’s efforts to tackle climate change

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Nations remains committed to supporting Azerbaijan’s efforts to tackle climate change even after COP29, the UN Resident Coordinator in Baku, Vladanka Andreeva, said on Wednesday.

She made the remarks while speaking at the Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) Summit on Public-Private Partnerships for Sustainable Development, News.Az reports."Our climate conversations are really about catalysing nationwide dialogue and action on climate change and just transition. Today's event is the 15th climate dialogue we have organized. As the UN family, we are fully committed to supporting the COP29 chairmanship and engaging with all stakeholders to ensure that climate action not only continues to gain momentum but also continues beyond COP29," she said.The UN official emphasised that the aim of today's event is to seek to foster dialogue and collaboration "so that public and private organisations can share strategies to find better solutions".

