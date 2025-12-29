Watch: Skier rides down Mt. Etna while volcano erupts

Lava and rock fragments were propelled as high as 1,000 to 1,300 feet from the volcano’s mouth on the Italian island of Sicily, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Scientists from Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) described the activity as intensifying in “stop and go” episodes, making the volcano highly unpredictable.

“At 6:48 p.m., a series of strong explosions began at the north-east crater, spewing coarse pyroclastic material over the entire cone and well beyond its base,” the INGV said in a statement.

“Meanwhile, activity has intensified at the vent on the upper flank of the Voragine crater, currently producing a constant fountain of lava several tens of metres high.”

🌋 Skiers ignored a huge cloud of ash and jets of molten lava spewing from Mount Etna during an eruption on Saturday as they continued to glide down the slopes.



