American comedian Jerry Lewis dies at 91
Entertainer Jerry Lewis, one of Hollywood's most successful comedians, has died aged 91.
Report informs citing the BBC that a family statement said he died of natural causes at his home in Las Vegas on Sunday morning.
Lewis's 10-year partnership with Dean Martin saw them star in 16 films and achieve huge box office success.
He became the highest-paid actor in Hollywood, chalking up hits such as The Bell Boy, Cinderfella and The Nutty Professor.
