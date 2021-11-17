Armenian attacks against Azerbaijan are terrorist acts: Turkish FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Wednesday described Armenia's recent provocations targeting Azerbaijan's territorial integrity as terrorist attacks, Daily Sabah reports.

Holding a joint press conference with his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani in the capital Ankara, the minister said: "Azerbaijan is not alone. Turkey will not leave Azerbaijan alone."

He added that they will all take steps together for the stability of the region and peace.

"Let's look at the steps taken by Azerbaijan, which took back its own lands. Very important projects have been implemented for the stability of the region. (The country) proposed a comprehensive peace agreement," he said and underlined that Armenia must see that these provocations are futile and it will never yield any results.

