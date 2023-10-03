Armenian parliament ratifies Rome Statute

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia's parliament on Tuesday ratified the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

During a parliamentary session, the "Armenia" and the "I Have Honor" opposition alliances boycotted the discussion of the Rome Statute and left the hall.

Armenia signed the Rome Statute in 1999 but has not ratified it. On September 1, 2023, the Armenian government sent to Parliament a draft ratification of the Rome Statute of the ICC.

In March, the ICC Judicial Chamber issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Children's Ombudsman Maria Lvova-Belova. The Russian Foreign Ministry warned that Armenia's ratification of the Rome Statute of the ICC will have negative consequences for Russian-Armenian relations.

News.Az