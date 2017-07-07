Yandex metrika counter

Armenians shell populated areas in Azerbaijan's Goranboy

Armenian armed forces continue shelling the populated areas of Azerbaijan.

Armenians are shelling the populated areas located on the confrontation line in Goranboy region using large-caliber weapon from 23.00 till 23.15 on July 6 and from 00.15 till 00.30 on July 7.

Roofs of 3 houses in Tap Garagoyunlu village located on the contact line with the enemy have been damaged as a result.

No casualties are reported. 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

