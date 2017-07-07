Armenians shell populated areas in Azerbaijan's Goranboy
- 07 Jul 2017 12:05
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 123347
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/armenians-shell-populated-areas-in-azerbaijans-goranboy Copied
Armenian armed forces continue shelling the populated areas of Azerbaijan.
Armenians are shelling the populated areas located on the confrontation line in Goranboy region using large-caliber weapon from 23.00 till 23.15 on July 6 and from 00.15 till 00.30 on July 7.
Roofs of 3 houses in Tap Garagoyunlu village located on the contact line with the enemy have been damaged as a result.
No casualties are reported.
News.Az