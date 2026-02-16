At least 7 killed in Indian chemical factory fire

The blaze broke out in the Khushkhera industrial area, prompting a large-scale emergency response, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Authorities said emergency services were dispatched to the scene in Bhiwadi city, located in the Khushkhera district, shortly after the fire was reported. Firefighters and rescue teams have been working to control the flames and search the premises for those still unaccounted for.

A fire department official in Khushkhera confirmed that the rescue operation remains ongoing, adding that at least two workers are believed to be trapped inside the factory building.

Reacting to the incident, Narendra Modi described the fire as “tragic and deeply saddening” in a statement posted on the US-based social media platform X.

Further details on the cause of the fire and the total number of casualties have yet to be officially confirmed.