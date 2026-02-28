Attack on Iran is joint US-Israel operation - security source

The unconfirmed news stated that one of the targets is an Iranian presidential facility, News.Az reports, citing The Times of Israel.

It also cited Iranian opposition sources as saying that residences of senior Iranian leaders are being targeted.

In addition, the report claimed that the strikes are aimed at sites from which Iran could potentially launch attacks against Israel.

So far, no missile fire toward Israel has been reported. Authorities have instructed Israelis to remain close to safe rooms, though they have not been told to enter them at this stage.