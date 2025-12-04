Azerbaijan and Georgia to explore education cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev has arrived in Georgia for an official visit.

The visit includes scheduled meetings between Amrullayev and Georgia's Minister of Education, Science and Youth Givi Mikanadze, as well as other officials, News.Az reports, citing Report.

Mariam Adeishvili, a representative of Georgia's Ministry of Education and Science, stated that the meeting will focus on expanding cooperation in the field of education between the two countries, joint projects, and future areas of collaboration.

Amrullayev's visit to Georgia will conclude on December 5.

