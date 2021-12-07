Azerbaijan donates 100,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine to Burkina Faso

+ ↺ − 16 px

On December 6, 100,000 doses of the Sinovac vaccine, donated by Azerbaijan, were delivered to Burkina Faso, News.Az reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The donation was delivered to Burkina Faso with the help of the International Development Assistance Agency of the Azerbaijani Republic (IDAA) operating within the Foreign Ministry.

In order to support African states in the fight against COVID-19 within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States, in September 2021, Azerbaijan, as the chairman of the organization, fully supported the initiative, and at the direction of President Ilham Aliyev, 100,000 doses of vaccine were delivered to Istanbul a few days before the Istanbul Summit of the Organization.

Turkey, Uzbekistan, and Hungary joined the initiative. Yesterday 611,200 doses of the vaccine were delivered to African states.

